Merced County Coroner identifies man shot and killed at Santa Nella mobile home park

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting at a Santa Nella mobile home park as Andrew May, 27, of Santa Nella, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Deputies responded at about 7:30 a.m. Friday to the shooting on West Comet Road. Deputies located May on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect in the shooting, identified as Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of Santa Nella, was arrested by deputies Saturday morning and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony first degree murder and a murder enhancement, according to jail records.

Allen said detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Santos’ residence in the 29000 block of Camino Court, after speaking with witnesses and and viewing surveillance footage.

During a search of his residence deputies located a firearm. According to Allen, the firearm has been sent off to be processed to see if it was involved in the shooting.

Authorities said May was reportedly walking through the neighborhood with his girlfriend while on his way to McDonald’s when the shooting occurred.

A vehicle reportedly approached the victim before a subject exited the vehicle and shot him, according to deputies. Authorities have not identified a motive for the shooting.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continue to investigate the shooting looking for any additional witnesses and surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau at 209-385-7472. Callers can remain anonymous.