Merced County Coroner releases identity of man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in Merced as 33-year old Abraham Espinoza, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Allen said Espinoza is not a Merced resident and it appears he was in town visiting family at the time of the stabbing.

Merced police officers responded just before 11 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 2600 block of 1st Avenue. According to police, officers arrived and found Espinoza who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Aaron David Barron of Delhi, was located at the scene and arrested. According to a Merced Police Department social media post, witnesses told detectives an altercation took place between Barron and the victim.

Barron was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony murder and using deadly weapon enhancement, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bond.

