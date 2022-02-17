Merced County Coroner requests public’s help locating family of deceased man

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in locating family of a deceased man identified as 57-year-old Jon Paul also known as Jon-Paul La’kyes, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities described the man who died on Jan. 29 as being 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. According to Deputy Daryl Allen, authorities were not able to locate a photo of the man.

Coroner’s office staff have searched multiple personal records but have been unsuccessful in locating any of the man’s relatives. Locating immediate family members is necessary for the coroner’s office to release the man’s body and allow for him to have a proper burial, according to the release.

Authorities said the man is possibly from Bora Bora, a French Polynesia island and that he may have previously lived in the Los Angeles area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as 209-385-7369.