Merced County deputies arrest murder suspect after woman’s body found in Santa Nella

A man accused of killing a woman has been arrested by Merced County deputies.

Carlos Fred Romo, 51, was booked into Merced County jail on Thursday on suspicion of felony murder, according to jail records.

According to Merced County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michelle Oliver, deputies executed a search warrant and arrested Romo in Modesto following an investigation into the killing of 37-year-old Sonia Thomas.

Deputies responded at about 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 to a rural area of Santa Nella near Highway 33 for a report of a deceased body that had been found, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. Authorities said that due to the condition of the body, it was unknown if foul play had occurred.

With assistance from the coroner’s office, Merced County Sheriff’s detectives conducted an investigation and later identified Thomas as the decedent, according to Britton.

No other details were given about when the homicide took place. According to Oliver, authorities have not identified a motive for the killing which remains under investigation.

Romo remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Danny Ramirez at 209-385-7472.