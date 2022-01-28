Merced County deputies continue search for man who fell into California Aqueduct

Merced County authorities continue their search for a missing man who fell into an aqueduct on Jan. 23.

Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen said sheriff’s deputies continued the search for 39-year-old Amado Miranda Thursday as a dive team and aviation units focused their efforts downstream of where he entered the water.

“At this point he’s still missing,” said Allen. “Since the family haven’t found him and we have not found him, it’s pretty much been believed that he has drowned.”

After speaking with the man’s family, authorities said it is believed Miranda does not know how to swim. Allen went on to say that since he has not been located, there is still a chance that Miranda could have climbed out of the canal.

“At this point we’re still looking for him,” Allen said.

Amado Miranda, 39. Image screenshot courtesy of Merced County Sheriff’s Office new release.

Deputies responded shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 23, to a report of a possible drowning after Miranda apparently lost his footing and fell into the California Aqueduct while fishing near the intersection of Ortigalita Road and Mervel Avenue south of Los Banos, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Miranda was last seen about 300 yards south of where he entered the water. Anyone who has seen Miranda or knows of his whereabouts is asked contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 209-385-7445.