Update: Three bodies found in Le Grand apartment were children, say Merced County deputies

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies say they are investigating after the bodies of three children were found in a Le Grand apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Details are preliminary.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Daryl Allen said deputies responded to the apartment at 13145 Brice Street at 2:10 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. A person was outside the complex, screaming for help.

The three juveniles, all of whom were under the age of 8, were then found dead inside the residence.. A woman at the scene was taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment of “life threatening” injuries, deputies said.

Deputies have not released the names, ages or genders of the children who were found dead inside the apartment.

When asked whether foul play is involved, Allen said deputies are still in the initial stages of their investigation, and have not released the cause of the deaths.

More details will be posted as they become available.