Merced County deputies investigating human remains found in Snelling as possible homicide

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau is investigating a possible homicide after human skeletal remains were located Wednesday in Snelling.

According to Deputy Alexandra Britton, the gender and age of the person who was found is unknown at this time. Britton said the remains were located in a rural area and an anthropologist is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, which is in its early stages.

“Based off the circumstances, right now during the course of the investigation we’re treating it as a possible homicide,” said Britton.

More details will be posted as they become available.