Merced County deputies looking for suspects accused of stealing items, shooting at victim

Deputies are investigating a reported shooting that occurred in the Hilmar area on Jan. 5, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, the incident occurred in the area of the 18000 block of Bradbury Road. Allen said suspects stole packaged items from the front doorstep of several homes in the area. A Ring camera at one of the homes recorded one of the suspects taking items from a residence at 4:42 p.m., according to authorities.

Allen said the alleged shooting occurred when the victim followed the suspects in a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects reportedly began shooting in the direction of the victim while fleeing. According to Allen, the victim did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on Highway 99. Allen said deputies are looking for at least two suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 209-385-7445.