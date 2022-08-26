Merced County driver facing potential murder charge after man he allegedly ran over dies

A Los Banos man who police say was intentionally run over by a driver in June has died of his injuries.

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died Aug. 21 as Andrew Sumrall, 38, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Zachary Phillip Patina, 21, of Los Banos, was identified as the suspect in the incident and arrested by Los Banos police.

At 5:51 p.m. June 22, officers responded to the 300 block of Kumquat Avenue for a report of a man stuck by vehicle, according to Los Banos police.

Officers and fire personnel arrived on scene and located Sumrall suffering from major injuries to his head and body. According to police, witnesses reported Sumrall and Patina had been involved in some sort of altercation prior to the collision.

According to police, Patina was driving a Buick sedan and allegedly ran over Sumrall as he fled the scene on foot. The suspect’s vehicle was located by detectives a short distance from the crime scene with damage consistent to the collision, as well as evidence located on the vehicle’s windshield.

Patina was arrested and booked into jail June 30 on suspicion of attempted homicide. Because Sumrall died, however, police will recommend that prosecutors upgrade that charge to first degree murder.

According to jail records, Patina remains in custody in lieu of $600,000 bond on suspicion of felony first degree murder, infliction of great bodily injury during commission of a felony, using a deadly weapon enhancement and intentional infliction of bodily injury.

According to Los Banos police Cmdr. Justin Melden, authorities are not looking for any additional suspects in the case and the suspect vehicle remains in the possession of the police department.

“The case has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office and the charges have been updated to reflect homicide,” said Melden.

There have been 22 recorded homicides in Merced County this year, according to the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.