Merced County inmates launch hunger strike at two jails. What are their demands?

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed several inmates being held at the county’s two jail facilities have launched a hunger strike.

The inmates at the Main Jail and John Latorraca Center submitted a list of grievances to the department March 10, according to a statement from Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Daryl Allen.

Jail staff says they have been working with the group to reach a resolution.

“It should be noted that these general population jail residents, of a particular security threat group, have only refused the jail facility food however, have previously purchased food items from the commissary (Jail Store), and have been eating and drinking these items they have purchased,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Inmates are dressed in jumpsuits that indicate what gang they’re in, according to Allen, so that sheriff’s deputies are able to designate who belongs to rival gangs. Inmates who are members of rival gangs aren’t housed together in the same cell, Allen added.

“We have white supremacists, northerners, southerners and we can’t just put them in the same cell,” Allen said. “We just can’t do it. It’s for their own safety.”

The Sun-Star obtained a copy of the inmates’ list of demands from a member of an inmate’s family, indicating the 44 strike participants generally want improved living conditions in both facilities.

According to the statement, the inmates have been forced to share one broom, one mop, one toilet scrubber, one shower scrubbing brush, and other extremely limited cleaning supplies.

The inmates say that’s made living conditions in the jail cells unsafe and unsanitary, increasing the exposure to disease.

“At times, such supplies have to be shared among COVID-19 quarantine cells and non-quarantine cells, which increases the exposure of COVID-19,” the handwritten statement read. “There is black mold on walls and within showers with only coats of paint over it.

The list of demands also includes:

Improve the cleanliness and sanitary standards in the inmates’ housing facilities.

Improve medical care.

Provide more education, job training, rehabilitation and religious programs,

Expand visitation options

Ensure delivery of inmates’ mail and due process in disciplinary action

The inmates’ statement also alleges there’s dirt and dust buildup in ventilation systems, and the filters haven’t been changed in years. They also say urine and feces build up in the toilets that house up to a dozen inmates at a time, causing further health issues.

The inmates said the action is a peaceful protest, adding they “will not be attending courts, lawyer interviews or accepting any type of medical attention until our voices are heard and our demands are met.”

“Our objective is to gain social justice and equality in all aspects of the fundamentals outlined,” read the statement. “The line has been drawn and enough is enough.”

The Sheriff’s Office says many of the issues raised in the inmates’ letter to administration have already been resolved.

“Other grievances are things you would find or request in a State Prison, but a County Jail typically does not offer those services or items,” the statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

“However, as the state continues to make changes to how county jail facilities operate, as they now hold incarcerated persons for longer periods of time, the County’s jail budgets for facility improvements and services have not changed. The Sheriff’s Administration has been working diligently with State and County officials to remedy the budget issues, and are currently working on building and renovating new jail facilities. “

The Sheriff’s Office also says many commonly-offered programs and services for inmates, including visitation options, were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past year, the Merced County Jail facilities have had a suspension of standards from the Board of State and Community Corrections related to COVID-19 and the State of California’s mandate for correctional facilities,” Allen wrote.

“Recently, the Merced County Sheriff’s Correctional Facilities have returned to normal standards including opening of visitation, religious services and a return to inmate programs.”

In December, the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an allocation of more than $30 million in matching funds to expand the Latorraca Center.

The planned expansion has been in the works for five years. During that time, the initial estimate to upgrade the jail has ballooned roughly 58%, from $45 million to $71.3 million.