Merced County jury convicts man of raping woman in front of children, authorities say

A Turlock man has been convicted of charges including rape, burglary, and child abuse, according to authorities.

A Merced County jury on Thursday, found 29-year-old Javier Ramirez Aguilar guilty of felony forcible rape and residential burglary as well as misdemeanor child abuse and violating a court order, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Authorities said the jury found true enhancements of a prior strike the defendant had suffered. The jury also found the rape involved a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness and Aguilar engaged in violent conduct indicating a serious danger to society, according to the release.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home for a report of a sexual assault on April 22, 2022, according to the release. The victim reported that Aguilar raped her in front of her children. Authorities said Aguilar admitted to the crime during a recorded phone call with the victim which had been arranged by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16. Aguilar faces up to 23 years and eight months in prison, according to the release. Deputy District Attorney Sara Rosenthal prosecuted the case and Judge Carol Ash presided over the trial.