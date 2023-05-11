Merced County jury convicts man of attempted murder in 2022 stabbing, authorities say

A man has been convicted of attempted murder and assault in connection with a 2022 stabbing, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, a Merced County jury convicted 61-year-old Jeffrey Lee Clark of one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 6. Clark faces up to 21 years in state prison.

Authorities said Clark stabbed his neighbor three times with a box cutter on Sept. 5, 2022, while the victim was a guest in Clark’s home. The victim survived the attack which resulted in serious bodily injury.

Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Castleton prosecuted the case which was heard by Judge Steven Slocum, according to the release.