Merced County jury convicts Planada man on child molestation charges

A Merced County jury has convicted a 52-year-old Planada man on several child molestation charges following a jury trial earlier this month.

Martin Quevedo Segura was found guilty of seven felony charges, including five counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

Several other charges pertaining to sexual assault of a child under 10 were dismissed. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The victim in the case knew Segura, and told school officials in 2018 he had abused her for years, according to the police report.

He was arrested shortly after by Merced County Sheriff’s deputies.

During his December 2018 interview with authorities, he said he had never touched children inappropriately.

He remains at the Merced County Jail, pending sentencing to state prison, which is scheduled for July 19.