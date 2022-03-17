Merced County man convicted for child porn after Twitter reports his account to deputies

A 32-year-old Merced County man was convicted on felony child pornography charges recently after illegal activity on his Twitter account was reported to law enforcement by employees at the social media network.

Keriten Ahmad Davis appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing dealing with relinquishing his firearms.

In January he accepted a plea deal, agreeing to plead no contest to possession of more than 600 images of child or youth pornography.

Three other charges, including two counts of sending or possessing obscene matter and one other charge of possessing more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, were dismissed.

Davis was sentenced to 365 days in the Merced County Jail, according to his case file, and two years probation. He’s serving the sentence on a supervised release program with an ankle bracelet and is not being held at the jail, according to Merced County Sheriff’s spokesman Daryl Allen.

Tracy Roland, the prosecutor in the case, couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday. Todd McLean, Davis’s attorney, would not answer questions on Wednesday, according to his assistant.

Davis was arrested by Merced County Sheriff’s deputies in December after Twitter employees sent deputies information about an account holder using the site to post or download child pornography and post upsetting messages about little girls, according to court documents.

Davis’ IP address was among the information Twitter sent. Sheriff’s deputies were able to find Davis’ residence on Drake Avenue in Merced County’s Beachwood area near the City of Merced.

After serving a search warrant at the house, deputies collected photos depicting child pornography, a cell phone and a laptop, according to the police report.

The police report goes on to say that an adult woman and three children lived in the house with Davis.

Deputies later searched Davis’s phone and saw 650 images of child pornography stored on the device and he was booked in the Merced County Jail, the report said.