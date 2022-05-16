Merced County Officers of the Year recognized at annual ceremony. Here are the honorees

Local law enforcement officers were recognized last week during an annual awards ceremony and banquet at the Merced Elks Lodge.

Officers from 12 agencies throughout the Merced County were recognized as Officer of the Year recipients for 2022 and awarded for their service in the community. The winners are nominated by their fellow officers.

Gustine Police Chief Ruben Chavez served as the master of ceremonies and attendees were treated to a tri-tip and chicken dinner prepared by Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and served by Merced County Sheriff Administration served by Merced County Law Enforcement Explorers.

Here is a list of the awardees:

Merced County Sheriff’s Office — Deputy Kao Ly and Correctional Officer Lacey Graham. “These two individuals consistently show unwavering dedication to their jobs and support their teams in any way they can,” said a Merced County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

“They go above and beyond their assigned duties and are committed to making our county a safer place. We’re honored to have them as part of our SO family,” the post read.

Merced Police Department — Officer Justin Saldivar. According to the department, Saldivar’s team work, professionalism, hard work and dedication earned him the Officer of the Year award. Saldivar is assigned to the Gang Violence Suppression Unit.

“Since September 2021, Officer Saldivar has completed approximately 25 search warrants resulting in the arrest of 28 people and seizing 20 guns, $104,000 in US Currency and several pounds of narcotics including meth, heroin and fentanyl,” said a Merced Police Department Facebook post.

Police said Saldivar has also assisted fellow officers with about 50 other search warrants and seizing an additional 48 firearms and narcotics.

Atwater Police Department — Officer Dave Goodwin. “Officer Goodwin has been with the Atwater Police Department since June 2021 and has managed to make a substantial impact in such a short amount of time,” said an Atwater Police Department Facebook post.

“He is the epitome of a hard working individual who comes to work with a positive mindset and a passion for serving his community,” the post went on to say.

California Highway Patrol — Officer Eric Jorgensen. According to the CHP, Jorgensen transferred to the Merced area office two years ago and has started every shift with a positive attitude as well as a solid work ethic.

According to the CHP, Jorgensen and a witness were able to rescue a driver pinned inside of burning vehicle after a collision in August of 2021. “This heroic act is a testament to Officer Jorgensen’s’ dedication to providing the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California,” said a CHP Facebook post.

CHP Officer Luis Montoya received the award from the Los Banos area California Highway Patrol office.

Los Banos Police Department — Officer Vincenzo Greco. According to police, Greco is a graduate of Los Banos High School and attended the Fresno Police Academy. Currently he is attending Stanislaus State and working to complete a Bachelor’s of Science degree.

The department said he has made a big impact in his young career and is extremely proactive with enforcement duties while balancing it out with a drive to be engaged in the community.

“Officer Greco is one or our Police Explorer mentors, and has worked tirelessly on recruiting efforts for LBPD. We are proud of Vinny and look forward to his bright future with LBPD!,” said a Los Banos Police Department Facebook post.

Livingston Police Department — Corporal Daihn Villarreal

Gustine Police —Officer Michael Erickson was recognized by his department. “This award never comes lightly and is in recognition of all of his hard work and dedication he gives to his position,” said a Gustine Police Department Facebook post. According to the department, Erickson also serves as a School Resource Officer and Gang Specialist.

Dos Palos Police — Officer Jorge Esparza

Merced County Probation Department — Deputy Probation Officer Jon Mognis and Juvenile Institutions Officer Cristina Zarate.

Merced County District Attorney’s Office — Travis Colby was recognized as Prosecutor of the Year while Andrea Valtierra was recognized as Investigator of the Year.

UC Merced Police — Detective Kourtney Brown

The event also included an invocation by Pastor Manny (Emmanuel) Scudder or Merced County Jail Ministries and a retirement of colors by the Merced Police Department Honor Guard and the San Jose Police Emerald Society.