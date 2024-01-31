Merced County placing sandbags, taking extra measures as storms approach
From levee repairs to sandbag stations, officials in Merced County say they are ready for the steady rain that's coming.
From levee repairs to sandbag stations, officials in Merced County say they are ready for the steady rain that's coming.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain, and upper-elevation mountain snow, across the state over the coming week.
The reigning World Series MVP went under the knife Tuesday.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
“You've got to have respect for each team.”
2025 BMW Z4 manual transmission package priced. It also includes various unique touches and options.
"The faster that we can all get back together and start to play and start to have the strongest fields possible, I think, is great for golf.”
With more people using edibles and confusion over what amount impairs driving, there are a lot of questions surrounding when it’s safe to get behind the wheel.
Just 4% of CEOs surveyed ranked return to office at the top. Recruiting and retention are higher priorities.
You know you’ve screwed up when you’ve simultaneously angered the White House, the TIME Person of the Year and pop culture’s most rabid fanbase. X lacks the infrastructure to identify abusive content quickly and at scale. As the White House’s press secretary called on Congress to do something, X simply banned the search term “taylor swift” for a few days.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
One of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Pokimane announced today that she is leaving the platform. "twitch has been my home for a decade," Pokimane wrote on X. "but it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days." When Twitch streamers' payout data was leaked in 2021, Pokimane -- whose real name is Imane Anys -- was the highest-earning woman streamer on the platform.
Block, the fintech company whose subsidiaries include Square, Cash App and Afterpay, is laying off staff at a tumultuous time for tech industry workers. The layoffs were executed this morning and affected staff in the Cash App, foundational and Square arms of Block. Reportedly, around 1,000 people -- or 10% of Block's headcount -- were impacted.
Brady is set to take over for Olsen as Fox's lead NFL analyst next season.
Here's our best look yet at the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S.
Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating on the top and bottom line.
Tennessee was fined $8 million in July for violations that happened under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
New NASCAR-focused Netflix series gives a dose of speed in the midst of winter.
The refreshed, Euro-spec 2024 Audi Q7 makes subtle changes to the basic formula, like new headlights and taillights, new wheels, and new interior trim.
Yes, it needs more than a quick rinse — and you'll enjoy your cup of joe more when you know it's coming from a germ-free pot.