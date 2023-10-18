Merced County receives $20 million in flood relief funds from state dedicated for Planada

Merced County received $20 million in flood relief funding from the state that’s dedicated for the community of Planada, according to county officials. The funding was included in the latest state budget.

According to Merced Couny Spokesperson Mike North, the money “will be used to help impacted residents recover from the severe storm events they experienced earlier this year.”

Planada was hit hard by the rainstorms in January. The storms caused Miles Creek in Planada to flood, forcing many residents to evacuate their homes.

Merced County officials are developing programs to direct financial assistance, vehicle replacement, home inspections, home repairs, remediation and enhancements to infrastructure, according to North.

A series of of community-focused workshops and plan development meetings in Planada will also be scheduled beginning later this month.

“Planada is a special community and has faced so many challenges this past year,” District 1 Supervisor Rodrigo Espinosa said. “I am very proud of how this community has rallied together and am very hopeful this funding will help those most in need.”

Senator Anna Caballero and Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria worked to get the funding in the state budget, according to North.

More than $5 million has been spent in response and recovery efforts for the flood event, and an additional $13 million in direct assistance has been provided by the State to support debris removal efforts.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Scott Silveira says the latest funding is needed for the people of Planada.

“This will help one of our most vulnerable communities better recover from the unprecedented storms of 2023,” Silveira said.