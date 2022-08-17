Merced County Sheriff’s deputies investigating homicide after body found in Delhi orchard

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau is investigating a homicide after a body was found recently in Delhi.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle in an orchard in the area of Bloss Avenue and Sycamore Street in Delhi on Friday, Aug. 12, according to a news release by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located a deceased Hispanic man when they arrived on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information regarding this crime to call the Investigation Bureau at 209-385-7472. Your tip can remain anonymous.