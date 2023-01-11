Merced County Sheriff deputies investigating double homicide case in Hilmar

Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Andrew Kuhn

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies have confirmed they are investigating a double homicide reported Tuesday evening in Hilmar.

No details about the circumstances of the case or suspect descriptions, but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, according to Deputy Britton.

This story will be updated when those details become available.

The killings are the first reported homicides in Merced County this year.

