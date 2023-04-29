Update: Merced County sheriff reacts after deputy, suspect are shot in Winton

A Merced County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were both shot during an altercation in Winton on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Suzie Street and Walnut Avenue, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were making an investigative stop that resulted in a pursuit, according to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

“They took off running,” Warnke said. “One of the deputies confronted a suspect who was armed. The suspect fired and struck the deputy, however, the deputy returned fire and struck the suspect.”

The deputy was taken to an area hospital.

“The conditions right now, we’re not releasing, but the deputy is fine,” Warnke said.

Investigators are on the scene and the Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area.

Warnke says it’s infuriating when one of his deputies is shot in the line of duty.

“We’re still strapped with the restrictive laws that we have to try to enforce and this is what it’s coming down to because there are no penalties; these guys are feeling pretty brazen, running around with assault weapons,” Warnke said.

“That’s what we’re dealing with so, yeah, when one of mine gets hurt because of stuff I’m not a happy man,” Warnke added. “Fortunately, I have a deputy who will live to come out and protect again.”