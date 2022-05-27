Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting homicide at RV park in Santa Nella

Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early on Friday morning at a trailer park in Merced County.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Santa Nella RV Park on Highway 33, just west of West Comet Road, according to according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Deputies found a man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the death as an apparent homicide, according to Allen.

The name or any other details about the victim are being withheld until next of kin is notified.