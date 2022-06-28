Merced deputies seeking tips in Beachwood shooting that killed teen, left girl paralyzed

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in solving a May shooting homicide at a large house party that left one person dead and multiple people injured.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. May 28 at what authorities believe was a large graduation party with up to 100 people in the 2600 block of Cowden Avenue in the Beachwood area of Merced County, west of City of Merced.

Prior to deputies arrival at the scene in response to the disturbance, multiple shots were fired inside the residence, injuring at least four people, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Deputies arrived to find people driving away and running from the scene, according to Allen.

Authorities said 18-year-old Mateo Soriano was one of the victims struck by the gunfire. He was taken to a local trauma center and pronounced dead from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

A 15-year-old Merced girl injured in the shooting is said to be paralyzed from the waist down, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Two other victims, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, both from Merced, were also struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Allen said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and no suspects have been identified or arrested. Investigators have requested the public’s help, including anyone who attended the party or has information relevant to the investigation.

“None of the witnesses want to come forward. Nobody wants to talk about what happened that night,” Allen said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or shooting is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 209-385-7472 or the lead investigator at 209-307-7476. Callers can remain anonymous.