Merced deputies seize more than 200 pounds of illegal fireworks during investigation

More than 200 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized by Merced County deputies following an investigation into online sales, according to authorities.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau began investigating the sale of illegal aerial fireworks through Facebook Marketplace on Wednesday, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Deputies identified a person of interest and served a search warrant at a residence in the 6000 block of Cindy Street in Winton. During the search, deputies located 270 pounds of illegal fireworks with a wholesale value of about $3,000, according to authorities.

According to Deputy Alexandra Britton, the person of interest was not at the residence at the time of the search. The investigation is ongoing and felony charges of possession of illegal fireworks and attempted sale of illegal fireworks are expected to be forwarded to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, according to Britton.

The sheriff’s office said it will not tolerate the sale or use of illegal fireworks. According to Britton, anyone found to be selling or in possession of illegal fireworks could face a hefty fine or possible jail time. Anyone with information about the sale of illegal fireworks is asked to email the sheriff’s office tip line at sherifftips@countyofmerced.com. Tips can remain anonymous.

Anyone who witnesses the use of illegal fireworks is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.