Merced detectives seeking help to locate suspect wanted in 2020 double murder

Merced Police detectives are searching for a 38-year-old Winton man in connection with a murder of two men in December 2020.

Jeffery Lee Crawford, 37, of Winton and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, of Livingston were both killed during an exchange of gunfire in the 1100 block of East Santa Fe Avenue in Merced on December 2, 2020, according to police.

Anthony Ruben Perez, 38, of Winton, was identified as a suspect early on during the investigation and has been on the run since.

Merced detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Perez.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.