Merced father arrested after 2-year-old child overdoses on fentanyl, police say

A 34-year-old Merced man was arrested Sunday after his child overdosed on the drug fentanyl. police say.

Marvin Thomas, 34, was booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of felony child endangerment.

The parents had taken the child to the Mercy Medical Center emergency room on Sunday. The child had displayed symptoms consistent with exposure to the dangerous drug, according to a police news release.

Officers confirmed the child also tested positive for the dangerous drug.

Police conducted an investigation and determined Thomas had brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into the home and the child was exposed. The parents were cooperative with investigators, according to police.

The child is expected to make a full recovery. Officers served a search warrant at a residence near the 2300 block of Gabriel Drive and removed the substance from the residence.

Merced County Child Protective Services was involved in the investigation, the release said.

Earlier this month, a San Luis Obispo mother was sentenced to four years in state prison Wednesday for causing her 3-year old son’s death by fentanyl poisoning.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Lupian at (209) 385-6905 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.