Merced loss prevention employee pepper sprayed by thieves, police say

Authorities are looking for two suspects after a loss prevention employee was pepper sprayed during a robbery at Merced grocery store.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, an officer responded to a report of a robbery at Food 4 Less located at 1115 West Olive Avenue, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. According to police, a man and woman who entered the store are accused of taking multiple items and loading them into a bag.

When a loss prevention employee approached the pair, the woman sprayed the male employee in the face with pepper spray, according to police.

The man and woman left the store with the items, which police said were valued at less than $15. Police said the employee suffered irritation to his eyes but was not otherwise hurt.

The pair were last seen leaving the area in a silver two-door Fiat. According to Foster, police are working to review surveillance video and are attempting to locate the owner of the vehicle.