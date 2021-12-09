Merced man, 29, arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening multiple women

Police said a 29-year-old Merced man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and threatening multiple women.

Merced officers said they responded to a report of a man trying to kiss a woman in the 900 block of Loughborough Drive in Merced at 10:47 a.m. on Wednesday. They said they found two females who provided a description of the suspect, who was later identified as Eduardo Palacios Rodriguez Jr., 29, of Merced.

One woman told police that she was followed by Rodriguez, who was making lewd comments; she said she felt afraid and pepper-sprayed him. The woman also told police that Rodriguez threatened to harm her and kicked a nearby cat before fleeing.

The second woman said Rodriguez grabbed her and tried to kiss her. She told police she was able to push Rodriguez away.

The Merced Police Department also received a call from Target about a man fitting Rodriguez’s description who was harassing customers. One customer told Target employees that she was bent over when a man came up from behind and grabbed her by the waist, causing her to scream.

Rodriguez was booked into the Merced County Jail and charged with assault on a person and battery on a person, both misdemeanors, as well as criminal terrorist threats, a felony. He also was charged with misdemeanor burglary. His bond was set at $50,000, according to jail records.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding these or other incidents to contact Detective Gorman at 209-388-7715 or by email at gormana@cityofmerced.org.