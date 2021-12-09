Merced man, 41, arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor, police say

A 41-year-old Merced man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, according to police.

Merced Police Department officers said they took a report about the incidents Monday and the suspect was identified as Robert Jauregui, 41, of Merced. He was arrested at his residence and booked into the Merced County Jail on felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, sexual intercourse with a child 10 or younger and oral copulation with a child 10 or younger.

His bond was set at $1 million, according to jail records.

Investigators said they believe Jauregui might have additional victims. Merced police are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Gorman at 209-388-7715 or by email at gormana@cityofmerced.org.