Merced man, 41, sentenced to 60 years federal prison for sexual exploitation of minors

Shawn Jansen
·1 min read

Matthew Sheffield, 41, of Merced, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on Wednesday for sexual exploitation of minors, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Sheffield was also ordered to pay $100,200 in special assessments and $25,000 in restitution to each of two victims. If he is ever released, Sheffield will face a lifetime of supervision, according to a news release from Talbert’s office.

Law enforcement agents first encountered sexually explicit material connected to Sheffield in February 2018, according to court documents. Through investigative work and assistance from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, agents ultimately identified Sheffield as the person responsible for creating and distributing the material online.

While serving a search warrant at Sheffield’s home, agents recognized unique objects that were depicted in the images he created.

Sheffield was indicted on Aug. 29, 2019 and he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children on March 21.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Fresno and the FBI Child Exploitation Operational Unit in Linthicum, Maryland assisted with the investigation of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gappa and Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section Trial Attorney Nadia Prinz prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Recommended Stories

  • Opening statements begin in latest R. Kelly trial

    Opening statements began Wednesday in Chicago in a federal trial for R. Kelly. He's accused of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial. Jim DeRogatis, journalist and author of "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly," first broke the story for the Chicago Sun Times back in 2000, and he joins CBS News to discuss this latest case.

  • Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

    Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105 counties are doing the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, is covering most of the costs.

  • Taiwan accuses China of exaggeration with footage

    STORY: Taiwan accused China of exaggerating their claims about military drills on Tuesday (August 16), after the Chinese military published footage of drills near the Penghu islands.Those islands are strategically located and home to a major Taiwanese air base, and Taipei said it isn't not true Chinese forces had come close to them. China has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, on Sunday (August 14) and Monday (August 15). China responded to Pelosi's visit with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time.Beijing considers Taiwan its own territory and not a separate country. Taiwan's government disputes China's claim.The Chinese military released their alleged Penghu islands video on Monday, apparently taken by the Chinese air force.However Taiwan’s Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Operations, Tung Pei-lun, said this was Chinese information warfare adding he had no comment on who had taken the video. Tung also said that Taiwan had a real-time "grasp" of what was going on in the skies, and that Chinese aircraft have been closer to the north and southwest of Taiwan.Meanwhile on Tuesday (August 16), China imposed Sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials it accused of being “independence diehards” drawing condemnation from the island.

  • Woman accused of shooting at Fresno deputies while inside patrol car asks for bail

    Mariah Spate appeared in Fresno County Superior Court clad in a yellow jumpsuit reserved for high-risk inmates.

  • Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say

    “Yesterday my world ended.”

  • Video shows man fighting teen in Valencia, prompting sheriff's department investigation

    A video of a man fighting with a teen in Valencia has gone viral and the Santa Clarita Sheriff's department is investigating.

  • A Florida doctor put Xanax and Ambien in a woman’s drink. She didn’t know what he did

    Pouring powder analyzed as alprazolam (brand name: Xanax) and zolpidem (brand name: Ambien) in a woman’s drink at a Boca Raton restaurant’s bar cost a Palm Beach County neurologist his medical license this week.

  • Editorial: The FBI just arrested a California Democrat. Where's the GOP's outrage now?

    GOP leaders lost their minds when Mar-a-Lago was searched by federal authorities. The selective outrage shows their rhetoric is political opportunism.

  • Police: Couple arrested after having sex on Cedar Point Ferris wheel

    A man and woman were arrested at Cedar Point after four witnesses told police they saw the couple engaged in sexual intercourse while on one of the amusement park’s rides on Sunday.

  • Timeline: Events in the disappearance, death of Florida 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

    The body of Tristyn Bailey, 13, a seventh-grader at Patriot Oaks Academy in Saint Johns, was discovered Sunday, May 9, 2021.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.

    Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.

  • Woman crawls through sunroof to rescue kids from hot car parked at Walmart, cops say

    The Oklahoma mom said she was only inside the Walmart for five minutes, but police said footage revealed she was shopping for at least a half hour.

  • Kim Zolciak-Biermann Breaks Silence on Daughter Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Details Emerge

    A police report obtained by E! News details Ariana Biermann's conversation with officers during her DUI arrest. Plus, hear her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann's response to the charges Ariana is facing.

  • Couple arrested for sex on ferris wheel at Ohio amusement park

    A couple was arrested and charged with public indecency after police say they engaged in a sexual act on the Giant Wheel ride at Cedar Point.

  • Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

    U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to nearly 300 people in a long-running civil suit against the judges, writing the plaintiffs are “the tragic human casualties of a scandal of epic proportions.” In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, Mark Ciavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups. Ciavarella, who presided over juvenile court, pushed a zero-tolerance policy that guaranteed large numbers of kids would be sent to PA Child Care and its sister facility, Western PA Child Care.

  • Authorities announce new phase in search for missing teen Kiely Rodni

    Authorities in Northern California have announced a new phase in the ongoing search for a teenager who disappeared after a party 11 days ago. Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen on Aug. 6 around 12:30 a.m. local time near the Prosser Family Campground in the small town of Truckee, some 20 miles north of Lake Tahoe. "Her cellphone went dead and became virtually untraceable shortly after," Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, told ABC News during an interview that aired Aug. 9 on "Good Morning America."

  • Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

    Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according to an arrest report that compared the incident at Harry Reid International Airport to terrorism. Stefan Mathias Hutchison, 33, of Oakland, told arresting officers he wanted to go home immediately, not wait for a flight on Monday.

  • 28 teens rescued in metro Atlanta during national sex trafficking operation

    Four human trafficking suspects were also arrested.

  • Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

    A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground.

  • Woman arrested for 'sickening assault' of 89-year-old man out for a walk in Vancouver’s Chinatown

    Police arrested a woman who assaulted an 89-year-old man in Chinatown in Vancouver, Canada. The senior was walking alone along Main and Keefer streets in Chinatown when he was approached by Patricia MacDonald, 58, who knocked him to the ground at around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, according to the Vancouver police. Howard Chow told Global News.