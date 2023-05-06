Merced man, 51, arrested after fentanyl, methamphetamine found in vehicle, police say

A 51-year old Merced man was arrested on drug charges after fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in his vehicle after a traffic stop on Friday afternoon, according to police.

A Merced Police officer stopped the vehicle driven by Juan Delfin, 51, of Merced at 1:55 p.m. near G Street and East Childs Avenue in Merced.

Delfin consented to a vehicle search and admitted to being in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The officer seized 227 fentanyl tablets, 41 grams of methamphetamine, and $2,194 in cash.

Delfin was arrested for possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell and distribute. He was transported to the Merced County Jail and his bond was set at $110,360, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Lopez at 209-385-6912 or by email at lopezje@cityofmerced.org.