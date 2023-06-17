Merced man accused of crashing into parked vehicle after leading police on short pursuit

A 30-year old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a handgun and having several warrants out for his arrest after police said he led them on a short pursuit before crashing into a parked vehicle Friday night.

A Merced Police Department Gang Unit Officer attempted to stop a driver for several vehicle code violations about 7:30 p.m. at 11th and I streets, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The vehicle, driven by Nicholas Osborne, of Merced, sped off east on 11th, police said. After running a stop sign at G Street, it hit a parked vehicle.

Osborne fled on foot, according to police, but as officers gave chase he was stopped by a good Samaritan.

Officers said they found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in Osborne’s vehicle.

Osborne, identified by police as a known gang member, had several warrants for his arrest from Merced County Probation. He was arrested on the warrants, firearm-related charges and on suspicion of attempting to evade police, then taken to the Merced County Jail. Osborne’s bond is set at $152,500, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or by email CentenoA@CityofMerced.org.