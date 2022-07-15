Merced man accused of elderly abuse after punching victim in face, kicking him, police say

A 33-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of elderly abuse after an altercation with a 67-year man in Merced on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a fight in progress in the 2400 block of N Street in Merced on Wednesday at 6:41 p.m, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

When officers arrived, the suspect Steven Austin, 33, of Merced was being detained by a neighbor who intervened in the altercation on behalf of the older man. Officers located the alleged victim, who had reportedly been seriously assaulted by Austin

Witnesses told police Austin punched the man in the face, stomped on him while he was on the ground and used to his forearm to choke him. The man was transported to an area trauma center for medical treatment and is listed as stable condition.

Officers believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a contributing factor in the assault.

Austin was arrested on suspicion of felony elder abuse and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Merced County Jail. His bail is set at $153,000 according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Alejandro Arias at 209-385-6905 or by email at ariasa@cityofmerced.org.