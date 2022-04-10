Merced man accused of killing wife. Police say there was a history of domestic violence

A 34-year-old was arrested Saturday in north Merced after allegedly killing his wife.

Harkirat Singh was booked Saturday night into the Merced County jail on charges of first degree murder. The name of Singh’s wife has not been released, pending notification of family and next-of-kin.

According to a police news released, just before 1:15 p.m. police responded to a home in the 3900 block of Alviso Drive, in a residential area northeast of Highway 59 and Yosemite Avenue.

Emergency medical personnel were originally called to the scene for an unresponsive woman. Singh’s wife was found dead inside the home.

Singh was at the home when officers arrived. Detectives discovered Singh and his wife had a history of domestic violence, the release said.

After an investigation, police took Singh into custody. Anyone with any information about the homicide can call Detective Steven Odom at (209)388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.