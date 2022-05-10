Merced man accused of trying to sell stolen car parts hours after release from jail

A commercial burglary suspect has been arrested again, accused of trying to sell stolen car parts just hours after being released from jail, Merced police say.

At about 4:48 p.m. Monday, Erick Vasquez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of committing a felony while on bail and possessing stolen property, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Vasquez was found by Merced police Detective Christian Lupian at Fat Cat Recycling, located at 371 South Highway 59 where he was allegedly trying to sell stolen catalytic converters, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Lupian was following up on a theft case that occurred Sunday, which resulted in the arrests of Vasquez and two other men after an officer interrupted a commercial burglary at the Merced County Corporate Yard.

Vasquez had been released from jail just a few hours prior to Lupian locating him at the recycling facility, according to police.

Saw marks found on the catalytic converters were compared to the vehicles which catalytic converters had been stolen from the previous day. Police said they found all of the catalytic converters matched

The catalytic converters were returned to county employees. Vasquez was booked into Merced County Jail and remains in custody in lieu of $60,000 bond, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.