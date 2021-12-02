Merced man arrested on accusations of making child pornography and sexual abuse

A Merced man has been arrested on accusations of creating child pornography, according to authorities.

Merced Police Department detectives served a search warrant at a home on West 21st Street at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, after receiving a tip that someone at the residence was creating child pornography, according to a department social media post.

Police said Rey Isaiah Romero, 23, was identified as a suspect and arrested on suspicion of creating child pornography, possession of child pornography and sexual abuse related charges.

During the investigation detectives identified a minor depicted in the pornography and was determined that person was a victim of continuous sexual abuse by Romero, according to police.

Romero was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years, sexual penetration of a child under 14 years of age, possess scene matter of minor sexual conduct and sending/selling obscene material, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond.

Police said it is unknown if there are additional victims and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Detective Adrian at 209-385-4731 or by email at adriana@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.