Merced man arrested after allegedly attacking neighbor with a wooden object, police say

A Merced man was arrested late Thursday after being accused of attacking his neighbor with a wooden object, according to a Merced Police Department Facebook post.

Michael Mojica, 58, was arrested by officers from the Merced Police Department after his neighbor accused him of using a wooden object to strike the neighbor in the back of the head. The neighbor, who police didn’t name, was near the back porch of his mobile home when he was reportedly attacked. He had a two-inch cut on the back of his head, Merced Police officers said in their Facebook post.

The neighbor later identified Mojica as the attacker to police. Officers arrested Mojica on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked in the Merced County Jail on $30,000 bail.