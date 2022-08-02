Merced man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman. He had just been released from jail

A man who was accused of kidnapping a woman in Merced has been arrested, and police say the victim has been found safe.

RJ Mario Blueford, 27, of Merced, was taken into custody at a residence in south Merced on Monday, according to Merced police Lt. Joey Perez.

After receiving a search warrant, police searched the residence at about 11:30 a.m. Monday where they located Blueford and Destiny Gregory, the woman he’s accused of kidnapping.

Perez said Blueford was arrested without incident and Gregory did not require medical attention.

Police said it appears Blueford and Gregory knew each other prior to the alleged kidnapping, but the exact nature of their relationship is unknown.

According to Perez, police have not identified a possible motive for the kidnapping. Blueford was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping, burglary and misdemeanor battery, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to police, Blueford allegedly broke into a Merced residence Sunday, assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force.

Officers responded to the residence in the 1000 block of West 14th Street at about 1:15 a.m. to a report of an altercation between a male and female. A warrant was issued for Blueford including charges of burglary, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Suspect recently in jail for other allegations

Blueford had been released from jail just days before the alleged kidnapping.

He was arrested July 21 on suspicion of numerous crimes including robbery when he was located by police, hiding in the attic of an abandoned apartment building in the 1000 block of W Street in Merced.

There was also an active warrant in connection to a July 8 vandalism case, according to authorities.

The jail hold on Blueford was dropped and he was released from jail custody July 28, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen.

According to Matthew Serratto, Merced County chief deputy district attorney, no charges were filed against Blueford in connection with an alleged July 9 robbery due to insufficient evidence.

The DA’s office did file misdemeanor charges against him for a July 8 vandalism case and a July 21 allegation of resisting arrest and aggravated trespassing. “The charges weren’t serious enough to hold him pending trial,” Serratto said.

According to Serratto, a pre-trial hearing regarding the misdemeanor charges against Blueford has been scheduled for Sept. 19 in Merced County Superior Court.