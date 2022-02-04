Merced man arrested on child sex abuse allegations, police say

Merced police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man who had several outstanding warrants, including for alleged sexual abuse of a child age 10 or younger.

Simon Ruiz Soriano was taken into custody after he was located at East Cone Avenue, according to a department news release.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail on the sex abuse allegations and violation of probation. He’s listed under the name Simon De Leon Soriano on the Merced County jail website and allegedly has several aliases.

He’s being held in lieu of $3 million bail.

Anyone with further information about this incident should call Merced Police Detective Cruz Jasso at 209-385-6912 or write to jassoc@cityofmerced.org.