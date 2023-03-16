Merced man arrested after officers find narcotics, loaded gun during search of home

A Merced man has been arrested after police found narcotics and a firearm during the search of a home in Merced on Wednesday, according to authorities.

At about 3 p.m., officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant at the home in the 2000 block of Saratoga Avenue, according to a police news release. Police said an officer developed information that the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Albert Brincat, was selling marijuana and methamphetamine from his home.

Police say officers found about 15 grams of methamphetamine, about 8.4 pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material and a loaded .357 handgun. Brincat was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of controlled substance while possessing loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession for sale over one pound, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Merced Police Officer Mitchell King at 209-388-7785 or by email at kingm@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.