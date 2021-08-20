Merced man arrested for possession of child pornography at daycare
Joel Damien Ortega, 32, was placed under arrest for possession of child pornography, child endangerment and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Joel Damien Ortega, 32, was placed under arrest for possession of child pornography, child endangerment and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Jessa Duggar Seewald is celebrating her daughter Fern's newest milestone! The newborn turned one month old on Wednesday and her proud mom celebrated the special moment by sharing a precious video of her little girl with dad Ben Seewald. In the video, her daughter stares at her dad in amazement as he holds her in his arms and talks to her.
Shares of several electric-vehicle companies closed lower on Thursday, after global auto giant Toyota (NYSE: TM) said that it will cut its September production by 40% due to parts shortages. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed down 7.3%. GreenPower Motors (NASDAQ: GP) closed down 8.5%.
A parcel of land owned by the international airport is home to the largest population of the San Francisco garter snake A San Francisco garter snake can grow up to 3 feet long. Photograph: Richard Kim/USGS Western Ecological Research Center Across from the San Francisco international airport, and past the bustling highway that hugs it, lies what appears to be an empty lot. But the 180-acre, airport-owned parcel of land, which sits beyond the tarmac, tucked against residential homes, isn’t quite
Police in the Florida Keys arrested two men this week after discovering large amounts of cash, drugs, and illegally harvested lobsters in their vehicle.
U.S. prosecutors have charged a Texas man who hosts a talk show tied to the conspiracy-theory website InfoWars with unlawfully breaching the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Owen Shroyer unlawfully entered a restricted area at the west side of the Capitol during the deadly rampage that interrupted the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, prosecutors said in court papers unsealed on Friday.
Brooks tweeted about the Capitol bomb threat on August 19, writing that he understood "citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism."
Even Terry Crews and Paris Hilton had something to say. 👀
Nakia Porter, a 33-year-old software engineer, is suing the Solano County Police Department in Northern California for her violent arrest last summer.
Health officials warn that hospitals are overwhelmed
“Tell us you stand with the terrorist without telling us you stand with the terrorist,” a Democratic colleague responded.
A group that has long opposed construction on the site of a historic Chicago park asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block construction work.
The actresses announced their engagement on Instagram, Wednesday, with photos from the oceanside proposal
In fact, I am working on getting the last remaining improvements done to the home so we can list it, and he’s off enjoying life doing the things he loves and can’t be bothered with it. Assuming that you both own the house under a joint tenancy agreement, and you are both listed as owners on the deed, you have a 50/50 split. If you signed a prenuptial agreement for the house as co-owners clearly stating that you would get back what you put into the house, what happens if one partner dies, and agreeing in advance what you would each pay etc., you would be able to recoup your expenditure.
President Joe Biden vowed that the United States would “respond” to any possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, pushing back on criticism from Chinese state-run media that the U.S. debacle and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan should make the island of Taiwan question whether the U.S. would protect it or abandon it.
A Florida judge on Thursday refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that parents should decide whether their children wear masks at school to combat the coronavirus. The order by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper clears the way for a three-day hearing next week on whether to block enforcement of the governor's order. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 6 by parents opposed to the DeSantis order banning schools from imposing mask mandates unless parents can opt out of the requirements.
Clay Hayes, a wildlife biologist turned professional bowyer, is the winner of 'Alone' season 8 after surviving 74 days in the grizzly-bear-populated woods of Chilko Lake, British Columbia.
A 10-foot diamond python was found in the spice aisle of a supermarket in Sydney, Australia.
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed auto development and production, but manufacturers’ plans to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) continue unabated. A record number of almost 100 pure electric E...
Want to know how you're doing with your savings? Here's what the typical worker has socked away.
Prime minister Narendra Modi's "Digital India" dream appears to be getting shackled to legislations that control and censor online activity.