Merced man arrested as suspect in armed robbery of 7-Eleven, police say

A 19-year-old Merced man was arrested on Wednesday as a suspect in an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Merced on Tuesday morning.

Merced Police officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 2255 East Gerard Avenue at 12:57 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Two men robbed the store and fled on foot. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and forced the clerk to give him numerous items and an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Wednesday, Merced police detectives served a search warrant at the residence of one of the suspects, Cristian Olivares-Ruiz, 19, of Merced. Detectives located several of the stolen items inside the residence.

Olivares-Ruiz was arrested after he showed up at the residence during the service of the warrant.

Olivares-Ruiz was booked into Merced County Jail for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. His bond was set at $100,000, according to jail records.

Detectives are still trying to identify the second suspect.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.