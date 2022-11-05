Merced man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl near park

A 31-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a child under 14 and sexual battery near McNamara Park on Friday night, according to police.

A Merced police officer was contacted near the McNamara Soccer Complex at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday for a sexual assault of a child, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Witnesses reported the suspect groped a 13-year old female on a private area as he walked past her at the soccer complex on Canal Street.

Robert Harris, 31, of Merced, was quickly identified and arrested within minutes of the incident. He was charged with committing lewd acts with a child under 14, sexual battery and molesting a child.

Harris was taken into custody at the Merced County Jail. His bond was set at $225,000, according to jail records.

The victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Eduardo Chavez at 209-388-7713 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.