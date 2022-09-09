Merced man arrested after trying to discard firearm after vehicle pursuit, police say

Police say a Merced man who led an officer on a vehicle pursuit through the city Thursday night also tried to discard a firearm during the incident.

Carlos Baker, 38, was booked into the Merced County Jail early Friday on morning suspicion of evading law enforcement, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and other felony weapons-related allegations.

His total bond was listed at $305,341.

The chase began after Merced Police Officer Matthew Calcagno tried to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at 9:47 p.m Thursday near W. Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Calcagno attempted to stop a black BMW after he saw it speeding, but the driver failed to yield and sped off south on Canal Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers chased the BMW until the driver stopped near the 1000 block of Q Street. Baker, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested at the scene.

During the pursuit, Merced police say the officer saw Baker discard an item in the 500 block alleyway of W. 16th Street. Officers searched the area and located a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm.

Baker is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal history, according to Merced police.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Calcagno at (209) 388-7718 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.

Tips can be given anonymously by calling (209) 385-4725 or online a thttp://www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org/index.html.