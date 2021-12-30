Merced man arrested for ‘violent assault’ at Hmong New Year’s Festival, police say

A 27-year-old Merced man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged assault during the Hmong New Year’s Festival, the Merced Police Department reported.

In a social media post, Merced police identified Daniel Xiong as the suspect arrested in connection with an assault on Dec. 19 during the New Year’s festivities. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

Police described Xiong as a “known gang member” and said investigators seized an unregistered 9mm handgun and a .45 caliber handgun during a search of Xiong’s Serrano Street home on Wednesday.

Xiong was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of assault with great bodily injury and possession of an unregistered firearm, police said.

Xiong was not listed as an inmate Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or write to Saldivarj@cityofmerced.org.