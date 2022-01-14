Merced man cited, released for willful cruelty to animal after his dog was found wounded

A Merced man was arrested for willful cruelty to an animal and released by police early Thursday after two stray pit bulls were found to be roaming around the 1400 block of West 10th Street.

Stanley Mosby, 51, the owner of the two pit bulls, was found near the dogs and told Merced police that he saw one of the dogs had an “embedded collar” injury, the Merced Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday. He told officers he tried putting ointment on the wound after setting the dogs loose.

The dog who had the injury, a male, had a large laceration on the side of his neck, officers observed. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment of the wound, the police added.

Mosby also told officers he usually keeps the dogs tied up in his backyard, police said. Officers cited him and released him on the scene, since they could not book him in jail for the offense due to a “zero bail” policy adopted by Merced County, the police said. It is unclear what happened to the other dog.

If anyone has further information about this case, please contact community service officer Jacob Partlow at 209-388-7799 or partlowj@cityofmerced.org.