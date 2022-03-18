Merced man convicted of child sex abuse crimes after entering plea of no contest

A Merced man was convicted of child sex crime charges in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday after entering a plea agreement..

Christian Ryan Eber, 28, pleaded no contest to one count of committing a lewd act upon a child, a felony, as well as misdemeanor child molestation and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to court files.

He was sentenced to one year in jail, although since he served at least one year of jail time before he pleaded no contest, he was given enough credits to be released.

He is also ordered to pay restitution to the victims and must register as a sex offender. His attorney, Preciliano Martinez, and the prosecutor in the case, Tracy Roland, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The police report in the case shows that in June 2017, Eber went to the house of a couple he worked with in Merced and drank several beers with at least one of them.

The couple’s children were in the house, along with a friend of one of the daughters. After the couple went to bed, Eber stayed in the house and interacted with the children.

At one point, the police report goes on to say, the girls in the house went to bed to get away from Eber. He followed them into their bedroom and touched at least one of the girls inappropriately while they were all awake. The three girls then left the room and woke up the parents to tell them what happened.

By the time the parents got up to confront Eber about touching the girls inappropriately, he’d left the house, according to the police report.

He was later arrested by the Merced Police Department and booked in the Merced County Jail.

Eber said in court on Thursday that he lives in Texas and is planning to leave California in the coming days.