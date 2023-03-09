Merced man gets more than 7 years in prison for sexual assault in Yosemite National Park

A Merced man who was found guilty of sexual assault in Yosemite National Park, has been sentenced to prison, according to federal prosecutors.

The office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Wednesday that Ramonchito Racion, 52, of Merced, has been sentenced to seven years and one month in prison for one count of abusive sexual contact and one count of attempted sexual abuse.

Evidence presented at trial indicated Racion sexually assaulted his roommate while the roommate was sleeping, in the summer of 2019 while Racion was working as a cook for a private company in Yosemite, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

A federal jury found Racion guilty after a six-day trial in September.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin J. Gilio and Michael G. Tierney prosecuted the case which was a product of a National Park Service investigation, according to the release.