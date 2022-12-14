Merced man shot and killed near Loughborough Drive identified by coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in Merced near Loughborough Drive as Aaron Albert Jimenez, 41, of Merced.

At 7:42 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Olympic Court near Loughborough Drive for a report of a gunshot victim, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers located the victim at a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it appears Jimenez was shot on Loughborough Drive before stumbling to a friend’s residence where he sought help.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Det. Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.