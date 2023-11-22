Merced man wanted in Halloween party killing, as well as 7-Eleven shooting is arrested

A 21-year old Merced man wanted in connection to two shootings, including the killing of a teenager at a Halloween party, was arrested Tuesday.

Merced police said Darrion Wayne Murphy was detained without incident in the 13000 block of Jefferson Street in Le Grand by officers in the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression unit.

Murphy had a firearm in possession at the time of his arrest, according to a Facebook post by the Merced Police Department.

Murphy was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Renzo Arellano, a 17-year old who was attending a Halloween party on Oct. 27 in Merced, according to Merced police.

Authorities also said Murphy was identified as the suspect in a 7-Eleven store shooting from Nov. 14 in Merced after a clerk was shot in the chest.

Murphy was booked into the Merced County Jail and faces charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

His bond was set at $1.75 million, according to jail records.

During the Halloween party shooting, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired in the area of Merced Avenue and Shirley Street in Merced. Officers found the victim, Arellano, with multiple gunshot wounds. He went on to succumb to his injuries.

The 7-Eleven shooting took place at the 2255 East Gerard Ave. store in Merced.

Police received a call from the 7-11 clerk, claiming to be shot in his chest. The clerk was transported to a regional trauma center and survived his injuries.

Officers in the Gang Violence Suppression unit learned of Murphy’s location Tuesday.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or via e-mail at lupian@cityofmerced.org. Detective Edwin Arias can also be contacted at 209-388-7826 or via e-mail at ariase@cityofmerced.org.