Merced PD: Woman dies from injuries, man in custody

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in custody after a woman died due to injuries sustained in Merced Saturday evening, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 4:15 p.m. they responded to the 1100 block of D Street after a woman called asking for assistance.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported a woman suffering from injuries and despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities say one man is in custody.

Detectives are actively investigating the scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.

